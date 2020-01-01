NEWS JoJo Siwa: 'Paris [Hilton] is one of the most awesome people in the whole world' Newsdesk Share with :





MTV Cribs is back on tonight and it’s the turn of singer, dancer and youtuber JoJo Siwa to show us around her pad. At 17 she was listed as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and her house is pretty special.



What will viewers love the most about your home?



Probably how colourful it is. One thing about my house is, it is definitely not a normal house. It is so colourful and so magical. It is like the opposite of a normal house. It is so much fun. It is literally like a JoJo Siwa theme park.



What will surprise people most about your home?



Probably that I actually live there! A lot of people don’t think I live in my house but I promise you I do.



Did you have to squirrel away items in your fridge/cupboards will before the cameras arrived?



Yeah! You know even when people are coming over you have to kind of her hide and tuck some things - of course we had to. Not too many things. Just a few things. My favourite thing I did was… I have always wanted to rhinestone my piano. MTV Cribs just gave me an excuse to do it. It took us 13 days. A really long time.



What’s your favourite part of your home?



Everyone likes to hang out on the kitchen island – it is almost funny. We have a running joke. We have such a great house. There are plenty of areas. But everyone loves the kitchen island. The whole house is so crazy. And we love crazy, but it is the chill area.



What are your most prized possessions?



For sure it is the piano – that piano is my baby, it is my most prized possession. We have a rule if there’s a fire everyone knows the choreography. My mum has to open the door and my dad, my brother and I have to start pushing out the piano.



What is your most lavish purchase?



Oh boy, probably our pool table and the piano too, obviously. Those two for sure. I literally dream about the piano, it is my favourite thing ever.



What’s the best view from inside?



I love our backyard – I love looking out at the stage. Being on stage makes me feel at home so having a stage in my home is literally sick. Literally all day long I am on that stage.



Fav item in the wardrobe?



The outfit that I wore on Cribs. That outfit is so intricate, the detail on it is insane. It is the most beautiful creation ever. Most of the stuff I have in my closet is custom-made. My girl works really fast - a lot of stuff I can get done within a week. We have all the mannequins wearing stuff downstairs too.



What’s your favourite gadget?



We have a sugar powder machine which is probably my favourite. It is so cool, no one else has one. It is downstairs in our games room area – like our fun room. Literally like a little pucker powder machine.



Who are your neighbours?



We actually live about five houses away from Jason Derulo, I know that.

Addison Rae used to live a couple of blocks away. All the YouTubers live pretty close to here – like a ten-minute drive. I do hang out with people in the neighbourhood.



You just celebrated being on TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2020 – how did that feel?



You know it honestly felt so crazy. I don’t even know how that it is possibly. I am a 17-year-old kid from Nebraska. Able to be on the Time’s most influential list. It is crazy to me.



Do you feel pressure with so many millions of fans and social media followers?



The thing is there is always pressure that everything has to be perfect. There is always, always pressure. My thing is the pressure is never going to go away. So, make the most of it. At the end of the day I love what I am doing and I am who I am. People are going to like me or they are not. I can’t change that. As long as I love what I am doing!



What is Paris Hilton like?



Paris is one of the most awesome people in the whole world – she is so fun and so sweet. I can’t say enough nice things about her. She is truly like a sister. One thing about Paris – we found that we have in common, we both have another side to us. It is kind of a joke. But nothing is fake... there are two sides to us.



How about Kim Kardashian?



She is so sweet. Northy is a big JoJo fan so I got to do a video with her in 2018 which was so much fun. We have stayed in contact ever since. Kim is so sweet, Kanye is so sweet and the kids are adorable. I talk to Kim honestly a lot, all the time. Any interaction is incredible. She is always nothing but nice, it is unreal. I think for me with her, it is nice to have a good friend in the industry who has been around the block and knows what she is doing. Also, she is normal.



How long does it take you to get ready?



I do all my own hair and make-up – I do all of it. I love doing it. It is like my relaxing time. Everyone is like: ‘Why do you like to do it?’ And I am like: ‘All I have got to focus on is my make-up and it is so simple.’ They are like: ‘You are psycho.’



How did you get the inspiration to start the face paint?



Actually, right after I saw the Elton John movie. I was on tour, I decided I wanted to do something to make myself stand out even more. I originally had the plan to face paint my face – with a make-up girl on tour. She didn’t end up coming. I went: ‘There goes the face paint plan.’ And then after I saw the Elton movie, I was like: ‘Alright, lets get crazy.’ I ventured in. But I can’t draw. The first thing I did was the infinity heart and star. If you look back at my first ones, they are awful. But it’s got better. This year for Halloween everyone put it on their face and it became such an iconic thing. I am so proud of it. I was so inspired.



Who is the most famous person that you’ve met?



Probably Kim or Elton John. Elton was really cool.



Do you have any advice to young stars or people trying to break into the industry?



Enjoy the ride because everyone’s journey is different. You are never going to get these moments back ever so enjoy these moments, the good and the bad, the happy, the sad – every single thing.



Do you have ambitions of what to do next?



I love movies and it would be fun to be in a movie. I am actually going to be in a movie produced by Will Smith. To think that my first major feature film is going to be produced by Will Smith. How is that even possible? It is going to be so good and so cool. I will be playing a character and not just one – you will see!



What will you be up to over the festive season?



It has been a crazy, crazy year. I am enjoying life right now. I am living in the moment. I have a holiday EP coming out that I am super excited about. I have so many big plans for the beginning of 2021. I have three humongous projects that are all due to take place end of Jan and beginning of Feb. I don’t know how I am going to make all of this work. I want to do all of them. We are rocking and rolling and we are waiting. We have to get to where we can get. I am really excited for the holidays and 2021.



What are you hoping to achieve in the next three to five years?



I have so many big plans. I love being on tour and I love performing. That is where my heart is. That is what I want to keep doing for as long as I live. It is really hard at the mo, because I love being on tour so much. It is eventually going to happen and I know that. I am just counting down the days until it does. It is going to come. I am not wishing it was happening right now as I am enjoying time with my family but I am literally counting down the days. I really do truly miss it.



Any other celebs you’d like to meet?



I want to meet Lady Gaga – I love me some Gaga.