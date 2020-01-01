NEWS Jesy Nelson: 'Cyber bullying has turned me off having children' Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been turned off the idea of having children thanks to the Twitter torment she has suffered since rising to fame.



The singer was thrust into the limelight back in 2011, when the girl band was formed on the eighth season of Britain's The X Factor reality show, and she has previously spoken openly about the mental health struggles she faced from the constant body image criticism, which even prompted her to consider suicide.



Now 29, Nelson insists she is in a much healthier head space, but her own experience has made her wary of becoming a mother.



"It makes me not want to have a kid," she told the Daily Mail's You magazine. "Those insecurities that we all have now because of social media, imagine having that embedded in you as a child?"



Nelson, who is dating actor Sean Sagar, continued of the negative aspects of fame: "Don't get me wrong, I'm not going to sit here and say we've got a terrible life, because we haven't, but I do think our innocence was taken from us."



The star's comments emerged a day after an undisclosed illness forced her to sit out the final episode of the group's TV talent show, Little Mix: The Search, on Saturday night, and pull out of co-hosting duties with her bandmates for the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday.