NEWS Cardi B has recruited Raye to work on her new music Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Tequila' hitmaker has revealed she has been asked by the 'WAP' rapper's team to write for the 28-year-old hip-hop superstar's upcoming project.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Raye said: “I’m going to start doing some bits with Cardi B, which is amazing.



“They heard some of my music and really want me to write for her project which is really exciting.”



The 23-year-old singer-and-songwriter has previously co-written tracks for the likes of Beyonce, Little Mix, Ellie Goulding and David Guetta.



Cardi has been working on her new record throughout lockdown in between bringing up her two-year-old daughter, Kulture - whom she has with Migos rapper Offset.



Little is known about the follow-up to 2018's acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy'.



However, in May, the 'I Like It' hitmaker gave a little teaser when she posted the "hard-hitting" intro for the LP on social media.



She shared a clip of the track which is to appear at the start of her as-yet-untitled second studio album.



It features a tribute to Isaiah Rodgers, the NFL cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, who is seen on field as running commentary plays.



The 'Bodak Yellow' star then breaks into her track 'Get Up 10' from her first album, and sings: "Just 'cause I been on the road don't mean I been on the run



"And you gon' have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun."



Alongside the 60-second snippet, she tweeted: "Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! (sic)"



And she said: "This makes me feel so good.That's why I'm going hard on my new Intro! CONGRATS @Isaiahrodgers (sic)”