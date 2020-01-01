Nicki Minaj still hasn't hired help for her newborn son

Nicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for the newborn son she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

The Anaconda hitmaker told fans on Twitter on Friday that, despite being a working mum and one of the world's biggest rappers, she's yet to call in outside help and has been hands-on during her first few months of parenthood.

One fan pointedly suggested that Minaj could make more music if she had childcare, writing: "Why nicki can't be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. girl i miss you sic."

Minaj responded: "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly (really) should get one (nanny). Difficult decision tho."

"Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him," she added.

She went on: "He looked @ me & said 'absolutely TF (the f**k) NOT.' he wants his undivided attention chile (sic)."

Minaj and Petty welcomed their son in Los Angeles on 30 September - a year after the hitmaker announced she was taking time off from music to raise a family.

Much to the delight of fans, she soon backtracked on her word and has released multiple songs since then, including collaborations with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Doja Cat.

Nicki and Kenneth have not yet revealed their baby boy's name.