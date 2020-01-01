NEWS BTS biggest winners at 2020 MTV EMAs Newsdesk Share with :





The “2020 MTV EMAs” honored some of the biggest names in global music. BTS snagged four honors – “Best Song,” “Best Group,” “Best Virtual Live” and “Biggest Fans;” Karol G won the new category “Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj; Lady Gaga took “Best Artist” and DJ Khaled was awarded “Best Video.”



First-time EMA winner YUNGBLUD took home “Best Push,” while show hosts and performers Little Mix won “Best Pop.” Cardi B earned a top award with “Best Hip-Hop,” Coldplay won “Best Rock,” and Hayley Williams snagged the award for “Best Alternative.”



“Best Pop” winners Little Mix hosted the show with incredible energy and delivered an uplifting performance of “Sweet Melody,” donned in unique white satin outfits, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London. True to this year’s high-tech feel, the fierce female pop superstars incorporated augmented reality to appear from an Incan inspired pyramid, with a modern twist.



The show leaned into the incredible power of music, as Alicia Keys delivered showstopping vocals on her track, “Love Looks Better.” The stunning performance saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face. Multi award-winning artist Sam Smith performed a beautiful rendition of “Diamonds,” ending with a commanding message that called for equality: “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.” DaBaby opened his medley with a powerful message that shed light on crucial social justice issues that have been at the forefront of 2020 – police brutality and racial justice.



Additionally, Lewis Hamilton presented the “Video for Good” award to H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe”, after delivering an impactful speech that shined light on how music is still a unifying force that offers hope, solidarity and comfort during an extremely challenging year.



Multiplatinum selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, who took home this year’s “Best New” award, opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass to deliver a striking rock-inspired performance of her hit, “Say So.” Introduced by Dave Grohl, “Best Push” honoree YUNGBLUD performed a medley of his songs “Cotton Candy” and “Strawberry Lipstick” from London’s historic Roundhouse. The British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist delivered a classic MTV performance with a modern twist, as he flew around the venue before reuniting with his band alongside a giant red spikey inflatable.



Zara Larsson brought extra wow-factor to the show when she performed “Wow” with incredible vocals and dynamic choreography while leading a squad of dancers. Jack Harlow performed his track ‘What’s Poppin’ with a squad of female dancers, ending the performance with a shout out to Europe, “one of his favourite continents.” Tate McCrae’s dramatic performance of “you broke me first” featured stunning choreography, showcasing the artist’s skills as both dancer and vocalist, while using water and light for an incredible artistic effect.



David Guetta, who took home the award for “Best Electronic,” performed “Let’s Love” live for the first time with Raye while immersed in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath. As Special Correspondent, Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin gave fans an inside look at Hungary’s countryside, among other iconic locations around the vibrant country and official partner of the 2020 MTV EMAs, and 2021 Host Country, which was announced during the “Pre-Game” show.



DJ Khaled, who was awarded “Best Video” for his hit “Popstar" featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber, introduced two spectacular performances that were shot in Miami. “Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” honoree Karol G gave fans a look at the city’s edgy, industrial side, with a performance of “Bichota” complete with stunt motorcyclists and vintage 60s style classic cars. Global Latin artist Maluma took over with his first EMA performance in an intimate conceptual setting and lighting influenced from his album, “Papi Juancho." Maluma kicked off with the international hit “DjaDja” with French superstar Aya Nakamura. It was the first time both artists performed their smashing hit, and soon after, Maluma jumped into his global charting and record breaking hit, “Hawai” that ends with dancers and a picturesque balcony scene overlooking the city.



The show also featured special appearances by Anitta, Anne-Marie, Madison Beer, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Aya Nakamura, Rita Ora, Roman Reigns, Bebe Rexha, and Big Sean, and included a tribute montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St. Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.



The 2020 MTV EMA official “pre-game” featured performances by Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn.



The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned for a third year, this time to elevate and empower five, fearless women for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the UK; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the US. Each honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.



Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event – a show before the show, dedicated entirely to some of the biggest names in music around the world.



FULL LIST OF “2020 MTV EMA” WINNERS

*indicates winner



Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber*

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga*

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd



Best Song

BTS – Dynamite*

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj*

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready



Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix*



Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS*

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix



Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat*

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS*

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G*

Maluma

Ozuna



Best Rock

Coldplay*

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B*

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta*

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams*

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots



Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe*

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture



Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD*



Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live*

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

For artwork, press assets and further information please visit press.mtvema.com.