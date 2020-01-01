BTS biggest winners at 2020 MTV EMAs

The “2020 MTV EMAs” honored some of the biggest names in global music. BTS snagged four honors – “Best Song,” “Best Group,” “Best Virtual Live” and “Biggest Fans;” Karol G won the new category “Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj; Lady Gaga took “Best Artist” and DJ Khaled was awarded “Best Video.”
First-time EMA winner YUNGBLUD took home “Best Push,” while show hosts and performers Little Mix won “Best Pop.” Cardi B earned a top award with “Best Hip-Hop,” Coldplay won “Best Rock,” and Hayley Williams snagged the award for “Best Alternative.”
“Best Pop” winners Little Mix hosted the show with incredible energy and delivered an uplifting performance of “Sweet Melody,” donned in unique white satin outfits, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London. True to this year’s high-tech feel, the fierce female pop superstars incorporated augmented reality to appear from an Incan inspired pyramid, with a modern twist.
The show leaned into the incredible power of music, as Alicia Keys delivered showstopping vocals on her track, “Love Looks Better.” The stunning performance saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face. Multi award-winning artist Sam Smith performed a beautiful rendition of “Diamonds,” ending with a commanding message that called for equality: “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.” DaBaby opened his medley with a powerful message that shed light on crucial social justice issues that have been at the forefront of 2020 – police brutality and racial justice.
Additionally, Lewis Hamilton presented the “Video for Good” award to H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe”, after delivering an impactful speech that shined light on how music is still a unifying force that offers hope, solidarity and comfort during an extremely challenging year.
Multiplatinum selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, who took home this year’s “Best New” award, opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass to deliver a striking rock-inspired performance of her hit, “Say So.” Introduced by Dave Grohl, “Best Push” honoree YUNGBLUD performed a medley of his songs “Cotton Candy” and “Strawberry Lipstick” from London’s historic Roundhouse. The British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist delivered a classic MTV performance with a modern twist, as he flew around the venue before reuniting with his band alongside a giant red spikey inflatable.
Zara Larsson brought extra wow-factor to the show when she performed “Wow” with incredible vocals and dynamic choreography while leading a squad of dancers. Jack Harlow performed his track ‘What’s Poppin’ with a squad of female dancers, ending the performance with a shout out to Europe, “one of his favourite continents.” Tate McCrae’s dramatic performance of “you broke me first” featured stunning choreography, showcasing the artist’s skills as both dancer and vocalist, while using water and light for an incredible artistic effect.
David Guetta, who took home the award for “Best Electronic,” performed “Let’s Love” live for the first time with Raye while immersed in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath. As Special Correspondent, Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin gave fans an inside look at Hungary’s countryside, among other iconic locations around the vibrant country and official partner of the 2020 MTV EMAs, and 2021 Host Country, which was announced during the “Pre-Game” show.
DJ Khaled, who was awarded “Best Video” for his hit “Popstar" featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber, introduced two spectacular performances that were shot in Miami. “Best Latin” and “Best Collaboration” honoree Karol G gave fans a look at the city’s edgy, industrial side, with a performance of “Bichota” complete with stunt motorcyclists and vintage 60s style classic cars. Global Latin artist Maluma took over with his first EMA performance in an intimate conceptual setting and lighting influenced from his album, “Papi Juancho." Maluma kicked off with the international hit “DjaDja” with French superstar Aya Nakamura. It was the first time both artists performed their smashing hit, and soon after, Maluma jumped into his global charting and record breaking hit, “Hawai” that ends with dancers and a picturesque balcony scene overlooking the city.
The show also featured special appearances by Anitta, Anne-Marie, Madison Beer, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Aya Nakamura, Rita Ora, Roman Reigns, Bebe Rexha, and Big Sean, and included a tribute montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St. Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.
The 2020 MTV EMA official “pre-game” featured performances by Madison Beer, Why Don’t We, and 24kGoldn.
The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned for a third year, this time to elevate and empower five, fearless women for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the UK; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the US. Each honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.
Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event – a show before the show, dedicated entirely to some of the biggest names in music around the world.
FULL LIST OF “2020 MTV EMA” WINNERS
*indicates winner
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber*
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga*
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite*
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj*
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix*
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS*
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat*
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS*
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G*
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay*
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B*
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta*
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams*
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe*
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD*
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live*
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
