NEWS Sick Jesy Nelson pulls out of The Search final and MTV EMAs hosting gig





Little Mix star Jesy Nelson pulled out of the final of the group's TV talent show on Saturday night after falling ill.



In a statement on Twitter, a representative for the group confirmed the singer would not feature as a judge on the last episode of BBC programme Little Mix: The Search, and has also been forced to drop out of hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday due to sickness.



"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix: The Search," the statement read. "She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s. (sic)"



No further details were shared about the Break Up Song hitmaker's condition and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have yet to issue a statement of their own.



The remaining three Little Mix stars will appear on Saturday's finale and are expected to go ahead with the hosting gig for Sunday's EMAs.



The annual awards ceremony will be filmed in various locations around the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and is set to feature performances from Doja Cat, Sam Smith, DaBaby and Alicia Keys.