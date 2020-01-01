NEWS Chance the Rapper mourning death of rising star King Von Newsdesk Share with :





Chance the Rapper has paid tribute to rising musician King Von after he was fatally shot outside an Atlanta, Georgia nightclub.



The 26-year-old, who hailed from Chicago, Illinois, and was signed to hip-hop star Lil Durk's label, was hospitalised in the early hours of Friday following the incident, which unfolded as he left the Monaco Hookah Lounge.



He was listed in a critical condition, but subsequently died from his injuries.



His manager, who is recovering after also sustaining gunshot wounds, confirmed Von's death to DJ Akademiks, who broke the news on social media.



After learning of Von's loss, his fellow Chicago native Chance took to Twitter to mourn his passing.



"Wow. This year was so tough," he tweeted. "rip von God bless him and his family I can't believe it (sic)".



Details surrounding the clash are unclear, but reports suggest Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, had been caught up in a confrontation between two groups of men, who opened fire on one another.



Off-duty police officers were also involved in the shooting, which is now under investigation by members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide.



Authorities have since stated three civilians died from the incident and three others were hospitalised. They have yet to release the identities of those involved.