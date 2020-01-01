NEWS David Guetta performs his ‘biggest ever’ set in the sky as he is crowned No1 DJ Newsdesk Share with :





During the virtual presentation of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs Awards tonight, David Guetta was proclaimed the number 1 DJ in the world.



The award show, which normally takes place during the Amsterdam Dance Event, was moved to a digital only performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however fans can still see his set, through a unique collaboration between DJ Mag and Snapchat. Snapchatters who point their phones at the sky will see the French DJ bigger than ever, performing a unique set above them, by way of augmented reality through the Snap Camera.



Almost 1.3 million people voted for who they thought was the best DJ in the world with many watching the online awards show tonight.



Normally, the annual results are announced during AMF, the largest event during Amsterdam Dance Event. This augmented reality experience in the sky is a first for DJ Mag and a creative solution to still celebrate David Guetta’s achievement, even in times when an offline event is not possible.



Martin Carvell, Managing Director, DJ Mag: “We are excited to partner with Snapchat to present The World’s No.1 DJ in augmented reality via an exclusive landmarker lens that celebrates our close connection with the city of Amsterdam – which has hosted the Top 100 DJs Awards for a decade – and a sky lens that will connect millions of Snapchat users around the world as they ‘project’ the No.1 DJ into the sky! While we will miss the presentation in front of 40,000 fans at AMF in the Johan Cruyff Arena, this innovative partnership with Snapchat will ensure that dance music fans across the planet can get closer than ever to our annual celebration of dance music, wherever they are in the world.”