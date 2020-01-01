NEWS Kylie Minogue: 'Music and dance is an incredible force' Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Minogue was on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show where she performed Say Something, Golden, and a cover of September by Earth Wind and Fire then into Spinning Around.



Would you do Strictly?

Oh my gosh, I think I would be dreadful! I’m a huge fan of the show and I absolutely love watching it but no, I think I’ll let my past videos be the pinnacle of my dance achievements!



Can’t wait for getting back on stage?

It will be emotional! I love love LOVE touring anyway, I think we’re all acknowledging and understanding how much we miss those things. So I imagine by the time I can actually get back on stage and share that experience with people, there will probably be a tear or two of pure joy and thankfulness.



On performing her tracks at the BBC Radio Theatre:

I was so excited to be there in that incredible building and I was on that stage and I thought, ‘How many people have been up here!’.



Kylie: I truly love being in the studio and creating



Kylie: The idea of dancing with abandon, dancing because you're so joyful, music and dance is an incredible force.