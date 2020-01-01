NEWS 24kgoldn: 'That's always been my goal and my intention, make music for everybody' Newsdesk Share with :





24kGoldn joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new release "Mood (Remix)" with Justin Bieber, J Balvin, & iann dior.



He tells Apple Music about getting Justin Bieber and J Balvin on the remix, the original song going to number one, plans beyond “Mood”, and previews his forthcoming album due out in 2021.



24kGoldn On Getting Justin Bieber and J Balvin the Remix…



Man, I had to. It was a no brainer because Justin ... we got the whole North America, South America connection here. We got me and Ian from the US. We got Justin Bieber from the North, J Balvin from Latin America. So I just think a song like "Mood" is a song for everybody. That's always been my goal and my intention, make music for everybody. To spread that so that people from all of the Spanish speaking countries in the world are going to understand it, all of the people around the world that love Justin Bieber are going to feel included in, that feels very in the spirit, very, in the mood of "Mood.”



I damn near cried, bro. I damn near had to shed a tear man. Because it's so funny because in a lot of interviews I've been saying, people, when they ask me, "What's your dream collaboration?" I say, "Justin Bieber and Drake, Justin Bieber and Drake." We knocked off Bieber off the list. Now it's just time for the 6 God.



24kGoldn On His Album ‘El Dorado’ Coming in 2021...



It's album time. I've definitely shifted my way of thinking because before I was like, "No one really cares enough to listen to 20 24kGoldn songs. I got to build it up there. That's being honest with myself. I feel like now I'm at the point where people do actually care to listen to a full length project. I'm so excited because I've been waiting for that moment, my whole life. My album El Dorado, I've been working on that all through quarantine. I'm just trying to make the best music I can. It sounds like it, too. I can't wait to share that, probably early 2021, so people can make memories to it.



24kGoldn On Having A No. 1 Song and Manifesting Success…



This has been a long time coming. When I was 15, just started making music. I didn't even know this was a possibility. This is just all...This is awesome. I mean, I just always remember telling people, before even City of Angels, before Valentino, "I'm going to be the biggest artist in the world. Just watch. I'm going to be the biggest artist in the world," with nothing really to prove that except belief in myself and the people around me. It just feels so good, like you said, to finally have the world catch up and show the world what we knew the whole time.



24kGoldn Tells Apple Music That His Music 'Is The Best'



I would say that was more of a concern earlier. I remember being like a senior in high school, a year and a half into it and being like, "Man, there's 1,000,001 SoundCloud artists that come out every day. What is really going to set me apart?" I sat down one day and I was like, "Oh, it's the music, because my music is the best." The music speaks for itself. That's something I've always believed in. I feel like that's a God-given talent and ability. I've worked really hard at it, but I wasn't thinking, "Let's make the song about, 'Why you always in the mood?'" That just came to me. I'm just appreciating it and letting the music speak for itself and trying to remain humble and a vessel.



24kGoldn On His Plan Beyond “Mood”…



I mean, I've never been one to let the external circumstances mess up what I'm doing. I'm always figuring out how to get around it. We couldn't do shows. I couldn't tour. I just had to find another way to make the music go up and get the attention. With that, all the eyes on me, like you said, now, I think it's just time to do it again and show the world that, "Yo, this isn't a one hit wonder. This isn't a two hit wonder. I'm not a three hit wonder. I'm a real artist that has a message and an impact to make, and something to share with the world.”



24kGoldn On Working With DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Sean Kingston, Arizona Zervas, and more...



Man, I've been working with so many times and people. I got one more single coming before the end of the year. I think the DaBaby's supposed to be on that. He is already but ...Yeah. He doesn't miss. We had a song that just felt perfect for him. I'm really glad to have him on there. But I also have been working in the studio with like Trippie Redd, Sean Kingston, Arizona Zervas, definitely want to get my boys Lil Nas X and Kid LAROI on something. We're figuring it all out. But at the end of the day, it's nothing but good music.