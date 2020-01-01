NEWS Elton John: [Tora's] 'Call Your Name' is one of my favourite tracks of the year Newsdesk Share with :





On the new episode of Elton John's Rocket Hour, Elton catches up with up-and-coming London artist Tora to talk about her new track "Call Your Name” and how it inspires him.



Tune in and listen to the full episode tomorrow (7th November) at 5pm: apple.co/_RocketHour



Elton John tells Tora how much her music inspires him



Elton John: We all need to hear these songs right now because this is... If we don't change now, we are never going to do it. And I'm 73 and I've lived through a lot of this crap. And I thought after Marvin Gaye, "What's Going On," the world will be a better place, but unfortunately, it's gone backwards. But there are a lot of people out there who believe in that. And when you make records like this and you sing these songs and you put your soul into it, it really helps, and it inspires people like me anyway.



Tora: That's really amazing to hear.



Elton John on Why he Loves Tora's song "Call Your Name"



Your track, "Call Your Name," is one of my favourite tracks of the year. It's an amazing song. Great production. Sounds like an old soul record, and that's why I love it so much.



Tora tells Elton John about writing "Call Your Name"



Tora: I wrote it just about power, really. How those that don't have it are just constantly being undermined and just deserve more, basically. I'm always calling for more, because we deserve it, but it's not always given.



Elton John: I've told a lot of people about it, and I've sent the track to a lot of people, because it deserved to be heard, and the message deserves to be heard. And it's just, it's the kind of music I grew up loving and you're carrying the torch.