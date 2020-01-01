NEWS Ariana Grande scores UK chart double with 'Positions' Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande pulls off the rare Official Chart Double as Positions, her sixth album and its title track, each claim Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles and Albums Charts.



Positions becomes Ariana’s fourth consecutive Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, racking up 27,500 chart sales, including 27.6 million track streams. Her previous chart-toppers are Thank U, Next (2019), Sweetener (2018), and Dangerous Woman (2016).



Meanwhile Positions (single) leads the Official Singles Chart for a second week, while two more tracks from the record land in the Top 40: 34+35 at Number 9 and Motive ft. Doja Cat at 16. The entries take her tally of UK Top 40 hits to 28.



Ariana is the fourth artist to achieve the chart double in 2020 – following the successes of Drake, Eminem and Stormzy. It’s the second time she’s claimed it, after Thank U, Next (album) / Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored (single) topped the charts in the same week in February 2019.



The star is also the first female artist to score consecutive chart double wins in almost ten years, since Rihanna’s Loud (album) / What’s My Name (single) and Talk That Talk (album) / We Found Love (single), both in 2011.



Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, Sam Smith is new at Number 2 with their third album Love Goes.

Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon claim their fourth Top 10 collection with Post Human – Survival Horror (5), M Huncho lands his second Top 10 collection of 2020 with DNA (7), a collaborative mixtape with Nafe Smallz, and The Style Council score their first Top 10 in 31 years with Long Hot Summers – The Story Of (8). Amy MacDonald completes this week’s Top 10 with The Human Demands (10), her fifth consecutive Top 10 studio album.



New in this week’s Top 20 are Black Stone Cherry’s The Human Condition (11), Dizzee Rascal’s seventh record E3 AF (13), and WizKid’s Made In Lagos (15), the rapper’s first UK Top 40 album.



Further down, Camelphat’s Dark Matter debuts at 23 as a digital-only release, Jane McDonald Cruising With – Vol. 2 enters at 24, a 10th anniversary reissue of U2’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind is at 27, and David Bowie live album Ouvrez Le Chien is new at 32.



Finally, Eels’ 13th album Earth To Dora lands at 37, and Elvis Costello claims his 24th Top 40 record with Hey Clockface at 39.



Behind Ariana in the singles chart, Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio climb to a new peak of Number 3 with See Nobody, and Diamonds by Sam Smith jumps six places to a new high at Number 11 following the release of their new album Love Goes.



A big new entry this week comes from Tion Wayne with Deluded ft. Mist at Number 26, becoming Tion Wayne’s seventh Top 40 single and fifth this year, and Mist’s fifth Top 40 overall.



Meanwhile, Paul Harvey and the BBC Philharmonic debut at Number 32 with Four Notes - Paul’s Tune. Paul, who is 80, suffers with dementia and went viral in September after his son Nick posted footage of him improvising a song on his piano, performing an “old party trick” in which he composes a tune from just four notes. Four Notes is the most downloaded single of the week, reaching Number 1 on the Official Download Chart, proceeds are being split between the Alzheimer's Society and Music for Dementia.



Finally, House trio Meduza return with Paradise ft. Dermot Kennedy at Number 35, Meduza’s third UK chart hit and Dermot’s fourth Top 40 single, while Harry Styles climbs to Number 40 with Golden, the fifth single from his album Fine Line.