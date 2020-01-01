NEWS Cliff Richard breaks all-time Official Albums Chart record Newsdesk Share with :





Cliff Richard completes an all-new Top 3 today with Music…The Air That I Breathe. In doing so, the Official Charts Company can confirm that the chart icon who celebrated his 80th birthday last month, sets a new all-time Official Chart record by becoming the first artist ever to score a Top 5 album in eight consecutive decades.



Cliff’s first entry on the Official Albums Chart was the chart-topping Cliff by Cliff Richards And The Drifters in April 1959, it entered at Number 7 while the South Pacific soundtrack was reigning in the top spot.



Across Cliff’s career, the singer has scored a grand total of 14 Number 1 singles, and 7 UK Number 1 albums.



Today’s new entry marks Sir Cliff’s 46th Top 10 album, and beats other enduring 1950s favourites including Elvis to this new chart record. See where all of Cliff Richards’ hit singles and albums charted.