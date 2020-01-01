Mel B 'will have to file for bankruptcy' if forced to pay ex-husband $500,000

Mel B has reportedly claimed she'll go bankrupt if ordered to pay $500,000 (£380,520) to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star was ordered by a Los Angeles judge to cover $400,000 (£304,416) in legal fees and $100,000 (£76,104) in accounting fees for her ex following their 2017 divorce, but she has apparently asked Judge Mark Juhas to slash the funds due to her own financial difficulties.

According to MailOnline, Mel told the L.A. Superior Court in a written declaration: "I will effectively be insolvent and will in all likelihood have to file for bankruptcy.

"I simply do not have the ability to pay such an exorbitant sum," she added, with the star apparently claiming her income has been affected as she's been unable to work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the news Mel has reportedly asked Eddie Murphy for an increase on the $26,000 (£21,000) per-month support he pays for their daughter Angel, 13.

She shares her eldest daughter Phoenix, 21, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, and daughter Madison, 9, with Belafonte.