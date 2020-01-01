Diddy throws epic 51st birthday party in Turks and Caicos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs threw an epic bash to celebrate turning 51 on Wednesday in Turks and Caicos.

The star was joined by famous pals including Mary J. Blige, Nas, French Montana, DJ Ruckus and Draya Michele for the bash, as they partied poolside with DJ M.O.S. providing the entertainment - a playlist of tracks by long-time Diddy pal and protegee Lil’ Kim, reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Sources revealed guests' cups were kept filled with cocktails made from Diddy’s DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, and there was also an extravagant firework display in his honour.

Diddy posted videos of himself dancing around a fire pit with Nas, Blige and his sons, Justin and Christian Combs - who also performed - on his Instagram page.

Nas also took to social media, paying tribute to the superstar on his special day.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Puff @diddy Sean Love Combs & his family. Boss s**t. Your Lordship! Keep Kingin ! Shout to @therealmaryjblige,” he wrote on Twitter after posting a video from the party.

Diddy's bash comes just days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for flying out friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday, with fans and critics alleging the display was in poor taste during the pandemic.