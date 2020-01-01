NEWS Jade Bird hopes her new album will provide a 'bit of relief' for her fans Newsdesk Share with :





The 23-year-old singer feels slightly uneasy about releasing new music amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she hopes that it'll offer a welcome distraction to her fans.



She reflected: "You don’t want to appear naive releasing something that’s actually quite cathartic and upbeat in a time that doesn’t follow that. I was just really reflecting on that and what that means, and I did come to the conclusion, as I have been doing with all this, that this new album was a lot of relief for me.



"There’s a lot of healing and getting back to knowing who I was, and my family were etc. So I really just hope that releasing this music gives other people – not to sound cliche - a bit energy, a bit of relief, a bit of a break."



Jade is conscious of how the pandemic is impacting people around the world.



But she feels it's important not to remain silent at such an important moment in history.



The singer - who released her self-titled debut album in 2019 - told NME: "It’s so difficult for everybody at the minute, I’m so aware of that. That’s what I’m thinking and why I’m keeping on releasing through this time. You can’t be silenced by the time – you’re in history, whether you like it or not."



Jade is also concerned about the future of the music industry in the UK in light of the pandemic.



She said: "Art and culture is the UK. But in a serious way, if I can’t play live in the UK or if I can’t record anything in the UK right now, I’m gonna have to go somewhere I can.



"I’m sure there are a lot of people who are in that position, but not everyone can afford to go and record somewhere else."