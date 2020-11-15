NEWS The Cure frontman Robert Smith donates art to Heart Research UK auction Newsdesk Share with :





Iconic rock frontman Robert Smith has donated a piece of original artwork to Heart Research UK's anonymous heART project, raising money for vital medical research.



The Cure singer is one of a host of celebrities and world-renowned artists who have donated artwork to the project, which is all being auctioned live on eBay until 9pm on the 15th November.



The legendary frontman's piece for last years auction, titled 'I could have held on to your heart...', featured lyrics from a beloved song by The Cure, and fetched over £5000.



Other musical contributors include Liam Howlett from the Prodigy and Natalie Appleton from the group All saints



Their pieces will be auctioned alongside almost 500 others, created by a host celebrities and international artists on eBay from the 6th – 15th November 2020. You can bid on your favourite piece here - https://heartresearch.org.uk/anonymous-heart/



All the money raised will support Heart Research UK's pioneering research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.



Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “The anonymous heART project is one of the most exciting campaigns Heart Research UK has ever run. The quantity and quality of the artwork that we have received from artists, designers and celebrities all over the world has been astounding.



“At Heart Research UK, we’re always looking for fun and interesting ways to raise money. The anonymous heART project allows people to support ground-breaking medical research but also get a little something back, owning their own mini-masterpiece created by an artist or celeb.



“What makes this project so special is that everyone has the chance to own a piece of iconic art; it really is making high class art available to all.



“All of the money we raise will help us continue our pioneering medical research, helping us benefit patients as soon as possible.”