Raye hopes new single will land her a man

Raye is hoping her new song will help her to land a husband after she had a "breakdown" last year when her latest relationship ended.



The 23-year-old singer admitted her tune 'Love Of Your Life' is "like a husband application" because she is "sick and tired" of being single and wants to show guys what she is all about.



She said: "It’s kind of like a husband application.



"I’m sick and tired of being single and dealing with this trash so it was like, ‘Look, I’m like this, but I’m a Scorpio woman, I’m intense and full-on.'



"It’s about looking for someone who’s like, ‘OK, I’m down for that, let’s give it a go’."



Raye admitted she was left "heartbroken" in 2019 when her romance ended, but she has used the breakup as inspiration for her forthcoming, fifth EP 'Euphoric Sad Songs'.



She said: "Last year, when I was on tour with Khalid, I had a breakdown.



"I was posting myself crying on my Instagram Stories because I was so heartbroken.



"So that’s basically what the project is, throughout s***** heartbreak."



However, Raye may have already done enough to secure a boyfriend without her new track after admitting she has been "talking to" a special someone, but the star doesn't want to get her hopes up just yet.



She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There’s someone cute I’ve been talking to but I just don’t get my hopes up these days until they’re like, ‘I wanna be your boyfriend.'



"Until I get that seal of approval, you just don’t know."