Little Mix used 'their own sexual energy' to pen songs for new album

Little Mix drew from "their own sexual energy" to write songs for their new album Confetti, songwriter Kamille has revealed.



Kamille has been working with Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock since their early days in the music industry, and told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that their latest record pushes the boundaries of what's acceptable for the group's young fans.



"A big part of that is because the girls are not young anymore. They are grown women who have their own minds, their own sexual energy, and sometimes they wanna just say some sh*t!” she explained. "It’s been a journey, having to keep it super PG. I’m definitely someone who always wants to push that, and we have with this new album. I do like making things a bit controversial – I think that’s what sells and what catches people’s ear."



Kamille helped to write seven songs for Confetti, due for release today, and previously won a BRIT Award with the girls for helping them pen Shout Out To My Ex.



Confetti, featuring tracks including Break Up Song, Rendezvous and Nothing But My Feelings, is the sixth studio album from the British girl group, and the first to be released under RCA UK.