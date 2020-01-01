Paloma Faith almost gave up on having a second child before IVF success

Paloma Faith was close to "giving up" on becoming a mum for a second time before a successful sixth round of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She and her husband Leyman Lahcine are parents to a three-year-old daughter and have been trying for a second child following the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year and a battle with postpartum depression.

Paloma announced she is expecting in September - but has revealed that falling pregnant was a surprise, as she'd almost waved goodbye to her dream of a second baby.

"I'd pretty much resigned myself to giving up with this latest treatment, and I thought that this (baby) just wasn't going to happen," she told journalist Neill Barston.

"It felt like it was the last chance saloon and I was thinking to myself, where am I am going with this?" she shared.

The star also believes more men should speak out about the difficulty of going through fertility treatment as a couple.

"With IVF, I think it's sad that men don't really talk about it in public, and it's one of those things where society always assumes that it is a female issue. It's something that can be hard on relationships," she explained.

For the moment, though, Paloma is concentrating on being a mum - something that has been made easier by the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It is so great being a mum and I feel very lucky, as the lockdown meant that we've spent a lot of time together as a family, which has been a positive," she added, musing: "Usually, it had just been one or the other of us looking after our daughter, who has now started really learning about family."

The star's new album, Infinite Things, named after a track that's about her daughter, is out on 13 November.