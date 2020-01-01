NEWS Sam Smith leaning on sister for support during Covid-19 crisis Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Smith has been struggling amid the pandemic because a busy touring schedule means they've never been home for more than three weeks in eight years.



The singer, 28, made an appearance on Britain's The One Show on Wednesday to discuss their new album Love Goes and admitted being stuck at home was "hard".



"Yeah, I found it hard, I've been travelling for eight years and I hadn't been in my house for more than three weeks in eight years," Sam explained, before praising their sister for being a rock during the downtime.



"I was living with my sister, and I'm still going to be with her in the next four weeks, and she helped me out and we buckled down and did fun stuff," shared the Diamonds hitmaker, adding, "But it's a weird time."



While they struggled being isolated from people in lockdown, Sam, who came out as gender non-binary last year, added the time at home allowed them to deal with their anxiety.



They explained: "I get so anxious being in front of people on stage, I got so anxious towards the end of last year so it's been good for me to have a break."



England's second lockdown began on Thursday.