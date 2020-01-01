NEWS Little Mix channel even more of their 'own sexual energy' on new album 'Confetti' Newsdesk Share with :





The chart-topping girl group's longtime collaborator Kamille - who has co-written seven tracks on the hotly-anticipated record, which is out tomorrow (06.11.20) - has revealed that she always tries to push the boundaries when it comes to how "controversial" they can get with their young audience, as she teased the 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers' sexy record.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Kamille said: “A big part of that is because the girls are not young anymore. They are grown women who have their own minds, their own sexual energy, and sometimes they wanna just say some s***!”



She continued: “It’s been a journey, having to keep it super PG. I’m definitely someone who always wants to push that, and we have with this new album. I do like making things a bit controversial – I think that’s what sells and what catches people’s ear.”



The songwriter - who penned their BRIT Award-winning mega-hit 'Shout Out To My Ex' - explained that building a strong friendship with Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards means they can rely on her to "reflect" exactly what they want to say in the tunes she writes for them.



She added: “Over the years, we’ve built up a lot of trust. I think it comes from having success together. They’ve got to the point where they can trust that I’m gonna go in the studio and write something that’s gonna reflect them. We know each other so well, I can literally just write something that they probably would have said. I try and build that with any artists I’m working with. I really like to have a relationship. Just being a friend to people I think is the most important thing.”