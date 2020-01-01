Ariana Grande blasts young influencers partying during pandemic

Ariana Grande has slammed the TikTok celebrities and social media influencers ignoring Covid-19 warnings and partying like the virus threat is over.

With much of the world still gripped by the coronavirus and people still dying daily, the 7 Rings singer can't understand why young people are taking such huge risks just to hang out together at bars like Los Angeles' Saddle Ranch.

"Couldn't we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks?" she said during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. "All the other countries were fine and are better than we are. Did we all really need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that, like, we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?

"Like, we really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that badly? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

Social media star Dixie D'Amelio was quick to agree with Ariana, even though she herself posted snaps from Saddle Ranch over the summer.

"Yeah, I saw that. I don't really know what to think. I mean, she's right. She's right. But she's a queen. Love her!" the 19-year-old told Pop Galore.