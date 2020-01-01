Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool soccer anthem for new film

Lana Del Rey has covered Rogers & Hammerstein standard You'll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on English soccer team Liverpool FC.

The tune, from the musical Carousel, has become the adopted anthem for fans of the Premier League champions thanks in part to the 1963 cover by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Del Rey has posted a black and white clip of herself singing the song in the studio, adding the caption: "For the new documentary about Liverpool."

Little is known about the film, but reports suggest Lana's a cappella version of the song will also appear on an album of standards she is planning.

Her latest album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, was scheduled to drop in early September, but Lana delayed the release due to logistics issues surrounding the vinyl-making process. The album will now be available in January.

Meanwhile, the singer/songwriter has angrily responded to a Twitter follower who accused her of voting for U.S. leader Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. general election on Tuesday.

"I just KNOW Elizabeth (Lana's birth name) voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me," the tweet read, prompting Lana to respond: "Go. F**k. Yourself."

Her angry comeback suggests she did not vote for Trump.

Lana and her critic continued to battle on social media and when the apparent fan threatened to stop following the singer on Instagram, De Rey wrote: "Bro. I’ve been waiting for u to (sic). Do it."