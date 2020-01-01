Demi Lovato and John Legend urge absentee voters to track ballots

Demi Lovato and John Legend are encouraging U.S. citizens who voted with absentee ballots to check they were properly received and counted as the world continues to wait for the presidential election results.

Millions of people chose to cast their votes for Tuesday's election by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as officials continue to count ballots in battleground states such as Georgia, stars have taken to social media to share details on how to track votes online and fix any issues if necessary.

"If you mailed in or dropped off your ballot please please PLEASE visit this link, find your state and verify that it was received and properly accepted," Lovato posted on Twitter on Wednesday, alongside the link for DemocracyDocket.com.

Her tweet was shared by other stars, including Mark Ruffalo and Sam Smith.

Meanwhile, Legend promoted the work of voting rights organisation Fair Fight to aid those in Georgia, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden was narrowly trailing Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

"Fair Fight is making sure Georgians' voices are heard loud and clear. Please read this and share with your friends," he told followers.

Actresses Demi Moore and Jessica Biel were also putting out the word with the details for the Voter Assistance Hotline, with The Sinner star writing; "Call this number if you track your ballot and see something is wrong! You're able to resolve it over the phone by going through a few easy verification points! Share with your friends!"