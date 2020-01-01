Stevie Wonder offers up powerful meditation for fans struggling with love and hate

Stevie Wonder has served up a powerful message to American fans, urging them to forget the result of the U.S. election and get ready for a period of peace.

The soul legend has posted a video online in which he delivered a powerful speech about the need for everyone to "stop, settle, and breathe" after the chaos of 2020, culminating in the general election on Tuesday.

In his five-minute video, titled The Universe is Watching Us - What Happens Next message, the blind singer/songwriter shared: "I hope you made the right decisions (at the polls) for you, your family, your community, honouring your god... but we still have a choice to love or hate... to advocate for peace or violence."

He continued: "We cannot continue to be a divided United States... We must heal."

The Lately singer went on to discuss the "pain" of poverty, racism, inequality, and slavery, before adding: "America, we gotta fix this... This pain will not go away until we face our truth. We have been unkind to each other and we need to stop."

Wonder then offered a meditation practice he uses to quiet his mind as a way of moving past the drama of the election, urging fans to: "Stop and calm your spirit. Your spirit is the energy you give to those around you... Breathe and listen to your heartbeat. Open your eyes and see how blessed you are... I can feel it, but you can see it."

He concluded the speech by whispering, "Stop, settle, breathe, see, and love, because the universe is still, still, still watching us."