Miley Cyrus: 'I've seen more of a divide this year than the rest of my lifetime'

Miley Cyrus has "seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime" amid the pandemic.

The Wrecking Ball star recently appeared virtually on Skavlan, a Norwegian-Swedish talk show, and told host Fredrik Skavlan that she disagrees with Madonna's comments that the coronavirus crisis has been the "great equaliser".

"I don't agree with that, I think that we've seen more divide recently than I have in my lifeline, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing," she stated.

"I think that's unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So no, I don't believe Covid has been an equaliser in any way."

When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, the Vogue singer addressed fans and followers from her bathtub, naked and surrounded by candles, as she mused on the crisis.

"What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways..." she commented. "Like I used to say at the end of (song) Human Nature every night, 'If the ship goes down, we're all going down together'."