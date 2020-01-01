NEWS INXS stage musical underway Newsdesk Share with :





The Australia rock group - which used to be fronted by late singer Michael Hutchence - will follow in the footsteps of the likes of ABBA and Michael Jackson by getting their own stage show.



The ‘Need You Tonight’ band have joined forces with the entertainment firm The Michael Cassel Group to have their hits transformed for the theatre.



Chris Murphy, who runs their record label, Petrol Electric, said: “INXS’s music just continues to push new boundaries and capture the hearts of people around the world.



“Their music is like poetry, it tells stories, such beautiful stories, it’s just extraordinary.



“We’re now going to explore how we take these stories into a completely new dimension, the theatre.”



Producer Michael Cassel, the man behind ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Hamilton’ stage shows Down Under, added: “This presents an exciting opportunity to create a new theatrical story, using an extraordinary catalogue that has been enjoyed throughout the decades both here in Australia and inter- nationally.”



INXS achieved international stardom in the mid-to-late 1980s and early 1990s with the hit albums ‘Listen Like Thieves’, ‘Kick’, and ‘X’.



The band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001, and sold over 70 million albums worldwide, making them one of Australia’s biggest-selling bands of all time.



News of an INXS musical comes a year after the release of the documentary, 'Mystify: Michael Hutchence’.



The deeply intimate documentary told the story of the troubled lead singer - who took his own life in November 1997 aged 37 - and featured private home video and archive footage.



It also gave insight into his relationships with Kylie Minogue and Paula Yates.

\

Michael had daughter Tiger Lily, 24 - whose real name is Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof - with Paula, who died of an overdose in 2000.