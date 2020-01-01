NEWS George Ezra movee back home for lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Budapest’ hitmaker has revealed he's living back at his family home in Hertfordshire after leaving London amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking on his ‘Phone A Friend’ podcast, the musician said: “It’s been another brilliant week and also, the thing I can’t overlook is the moving back home and still I’m seeing people I love, which makes a big difference.”



As the UK prepares for it’s second national lockdown for four weeks on Thursday (05.11.20), George insisted he’s used to spending long periods at home.



He added: “Three or four years ago there was a trend of people dressing up as clowns in public and scaring people?



“I didn’t leave the house for two months. I hated it. I just thought, ‘Who is that fun for?’.



“Then scary films. I remember being at friends’ houses in groups when I was about 14, 15, and they would be like, ‘Let’s watch a scary film’. I used to have to say, ‘I might have to go home’.



“I remember that happening more than once.



“I went to watch the first Harry Potter for my little brother’s birthday and I had a recurring nightmare for two weeks that they were putting Voldemort’s face on my head, but in my family kitchen, and they’d go, ‘It’s your turn’, and it would be welded on to the back of my head.”



The ‘Shotgun’ star previously revealed he has been seeing a therapist amid the pandemic.



The 27-year-old singer has a rare form of OCD known as Pure O, which prompts intrusive or unwanted thoughts, and recently admitted it's had a huge impact on his life at times.



George shared: "At its worst, it was as if before my eyes had opened, they would have already started. It would last until I went to bed and I wouldn't have lived - I wouldn't have been alive.



"You were kind of vacant to the world around you and you're not really there."