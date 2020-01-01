Kanye West concedes in presidential race

Kanye West has conceded in the U.S. presidential race - but has insisted he'll run again in 2024.

The 43-year-old rapper, who was running for office as an independent candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party, kept his fans updated on Election Day on his Twitter page, which he kicked off by writing: "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

He then shared a snap of himself in the voting booth and a short clip of himself posting his ballot, on which he'd written his own name.

However, later in the evening, Kanye, who didn't get on the ballot in some states, conceded that he wouldn't be winning the election. Posting a picture of himself in front of an image of the map of America, with each state coloured in red (Republican) or blue (Democrat), he wrote in the caption: "WELP KANYE 2024".

According to Deadline, it's estimated that around 60,000 Americans voted for the rapper. His biggest haul was in Tennessee, where he achieved 10,188 votes. He managed to come fourth in some states, but his share of the vote was never more than 0.04 per cent.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian also took part in the election on Tuesday, sharing a glamorous snap of herself with an "I Voted" sticker afterwards, and fans were quick to assume that she probably didn't vote for her husband.

The assumption came after Kim liked a tweet from Kid Cudi, upon which he wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Joe Biden is taking on current POTUS Donald Trump in the race for the White House.