Grammy Awards rename World Music category in bid for 'inclusivity'

Grammy officials are changing the name of their Best World Music album category amid a push for "inclusivity".

In a statement, Recording Academy officials said the change to Best Global Music would avoid "connotations of colonialism" and comes "as we continue to embrace a truly global mindset".

"Over the summer we held discussions with artists, ethnomusicologists, and linguists from around the world who determined that there was an opportunity to update the best world music album category toward a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term," they shared.

"The change symbolises a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and 'non-American' that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent."

The Grammys created the Best World Music Album category in 1992, with winners since including Ravi Shankar, Gilberto Gil, and three-time recipient Angelique Kidjo.

The name change is the latest in several alterations to the prizegiving, with Academy bosses announcing in June that the Best Urban Contemporary album would be renamed Best Progressive R&B album, as the term "urban" is increasingly seen as an inappropriate description of black music.

Nominations for the 2021 Grammys will be announced on 24 November.