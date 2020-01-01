NEWS Kanye West vows to 'cure homelessness and hunger' if elected as U.S. president Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West is on a mission to "cure homelessness and hunger" should he be elected as the 46th U.S. president.



The Jesus Is King hitmaker is running for office as a candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party. Although his only chance of securing a seat at the White House in 2020 is via a substantial write-in campaign, after he was removed from the ballot in several states, he remained hopeful on the dawn of Election Day.



Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, the rapper shared some last-minute election day encouragement, posting various videos and messages, in which he set out his vision for America's future.



"We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots," he wrote as he prepared to face off against Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.



"We as a people will heal. We will insure (sic) the well being of each other," he went on, adding: "We must and will cure homelessness and hunger. We have the capability as a species."



Kanye then pondered: "Man has never invented anything as awesome as an actual person but sometimes we value the objects we create over life itself."



The star's latest comments come after he took out a two-page advert in the New York Times over the weekend, in which he shared his manifesto for a "better America".



Kanye also revealed he would be voting for the first time - for himself.



"God is so good," he wrote, "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust... me."