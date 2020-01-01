NEWS Jake Bugg penning music for film on Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Newsdesk Share with :





Jake Bugg has been penning music for a movie about Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.



The 'All I Need' musician has revealed that filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas - who helmed some of his music videos - asked him to write songs for the upcoming documentary, which features the 40-year-old retired soccer ace's legendary free-kick he scored against England during the World Cup quarter-final in 2002 when David Seaman was goalie.



Jake told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “They directed a couple of music videos for me and asked if I’d have a go. That’s what I was doing in the previous lockdown.



“It’s not something I’m going to get tired of. You always want to be involved in the next track.



“But I’ve been trying to write an uplifting song for the goal he banged in against England.



“I’ve written about an hour and a half of music for it.”



Meanwhile, Jake revealed that his upcoming album will be "a bit more uplifting".



He said of his follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain': "Song-wise I’m pretty much there. Now, with the whole lockdown thing, I’ll try to write a few more for it.



“Before I even started making this record I decided I wanted some­thing with a bit more energy, a bit more uplifting.

“Hopefully it’ll give people something to listen to in all of this.”



The 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker recently admitted he's embracing pop after he "turned [his] nose up a little bit" at chart music.



The 26-year-old musician - who was often compared to Bob Dylan at the start of his career - has been working on modernising his sound after signing to Sony's RCA Records in 2019.



That includes working with Steve Mac - the man behind hits for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink, Westlife and Little Mix - on new tunes, including his recent single 'All I Need'.



He said: "I have kind of always turned my nose up a little bit at a lot of pop music but as I've gotten older I've become more open-minded.

"Something I wanted to achieve with this record is to start working with people more in the pop world and to try and make my sound a little more modern with production and things.



"So working with Steve (Mac) was a different experience for me, but one that I really enjoyed."