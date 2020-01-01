NEWS Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



The Poker Face star, who was attacked by U.S. leader Donald Trump for agreeing to join his leading opponent on the campaign trail, turned on the President and told fans to vote "like your life depends on it".



"Or vote like your childrens’ lives depend on it - because they do," she said at the Heinz Field event.



"And to all of the women, and all of the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers. Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or wives, or mothers by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person."



Her remarks referred to an infamous Access Hollywood interview, during which Trump and presenter Billy Bush had an extremely lewd off-camera chat that was caught on audio and published by The Washington Post.



Gaga also joined Biden on the campaign trail on Monday afternoon as he met with college students.



Trump and Biden will go head to head at the polls on Tuesday.