Drake aiming to 'bounce back' after knee surgery

Hip-hop superstar Drake has been sidelined by knee surgery.

The God's Plan hitmaker, an avid basketball fan, hinted at his injury with an Instagram Story post over the weekend, when he shared a photo of what appeared to be his bandaged knee in a brace, as he rested on a bed.

Alongside the image, he added a message of encouragement to others hobbling through a bad year.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he captioned the shot.

"Start writing the best bounce back story now," he added.

Drake's spokesperson has since told Billboard he did recently undergo knee surgery but failed to offer up any other information about his injury or his recovery.

Drake's injury follows a busy time for the rapper, who celebrated his 34th birthday on 24 October. Last week, the star also launched Certified Lover Boy, a merchandise capsule in collaboration with Nike. The line includes a quilted heart-embroidered bomber that has already appeared in Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video with Lil Durk.

The fashion line is named after Drake's next album, that is set to debut in January 2021.