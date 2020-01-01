Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

At the start of the ad Eminem's Lose Yourself's lyrics: “Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment,” play over images of people voting, as well as footage from Biden's rally in Eminem's native Michigan.

“Would you capture it or just let it slip?” the lyrics ask, before launching into the chorus, which states: "You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, This opportunity comes once in a lifetime."

The track has been edited to fit the ad's 45-second time slot.

Eminem has shared the new ad on Twitter, adding the caption: "One opportunity... #Vote."

It's a big step for the rap star, who successfully sued New Zealand's National Party campaign managers for sampling the song for a political ad back in 2014.

Eminem has always been vocal about his opposition to Biden's opponent, current U.S. leader Donald Trump - he criticised the businessman-turned-politician in his song Campaign Speech and attacked Trump in freestyle during his song Framed at the BET Awards.