Taraji P. Henson to host American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host the 2020 American Music Awards.

The Empire star will serve as the emcee for one of music's biggest nights, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 22 November.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans," Henson shared in a statement released by ABC and Dick Clark Productions officials.

"I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan - for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

Stars including Dua Lipa are set to perform during the prizegiving, which sees The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion bagging five nods.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four nominations apiece.