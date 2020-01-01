NEWS Stormzy spread some much-needed 'joy' as he performed a 45-minute set as part of 'I'm Lovin' It Live' festival Newsdesk Share with :





Stormzy spread some much-needed "joy" as he performed a 45-minute set as part of McDonald's virtual 'I'm Lovin' It Live' festival.



The grime megastar performed his last gig of 2020 on Sunday night (01.11.20) and encouraged viewers at home to get up and dance to escape the doom and gloom of the coronavirus pandemic as he played some of his biggest hits, with his rendition of ‘Shut Up’ going down a treat with fans.



Addressing the at-home audience halfway through his set, the 'Vossi Bop' rapper said: "I know it’s a pandemic right now and I know this feels a bit strange.



"Usually, I’m used to performing in front of a few people but right now you lot are in the comfort of your own home, you’re probably watching from your phone, your laptop, from an Apple TV on your screen, whatever it is.



So right now, I want to bring you a bit of joy to your front room. This is what this is all about.



"So if you can, stand up. As you know, there was no carnival this year, so we’re going to do something a bit carnival-esque and I just want you to dance. I want you to have a good time. It’s Sunday, it’s time for vibes."



McDonald's virtual festival also saw performances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs, and was streamed by over 400,000 people on the My McDonald’s App.



Michelle Graham-Clare, Vice President, Marketing and Menu, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We wanted to host the I’m Lovin’ It Live weekend to thank crew and reward customers during this difficult year and we’ve been absolutely blown away by the response.



This weekend has been hard for many reasons, so hopefully a few hours of free, top-class entertainment from the UK’s biggest artists has allowed audiences to escape and bring a smile to their faces.”