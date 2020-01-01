NEWS Mel B requests child support court hearing after her income 'dramatically reduces' Newsdesk Share with :





Mel B has asked for a court hearing with ex Eddie Murphy to hash out child support arrangements for their 13-year-old daughter.



The Spice Girls star is back in the U.S. courts asking actor Eddie to reveal all about his income, as well as pay for her legal costs, as her income has "dramatically reduced".



In court papers obtained by Britain's The Sun newspaper, Mel's lawyer states that the singer has made "numerous efforts to resolve this case without court intervention without any ­success".



As such, she's asked for a court hearing in January.



"Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time," her lawyer continued.



The move comes after accounting figures from last year showed that Mel and her former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Mel C each made around $4 million (£3.2 million) from their Spice Girls reunion shows in 2019. However, The Sun noted that Mel's divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte had made a massive dent in her bank balance.



A deal agreed with Eddie in 2009 gave Mel sole custody of Angel, and arranged for the Beverly Hills Cop star to pay Mel $26,000 (£21,000) per month in child support plus additional health ­insurance and education costs.