NEWS Dame Shirley Bassey missed her housekeeper and assistant during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The 83-year-old superstar was forced to fend for herself during the Covid-19 pandemic and is happy to have her employees back now that lockdown restrictions have lifted.



She told HELLO! magazine: "I discovered walking laps round the swimming pool for exercise – I was certainly happy when that came to an end. And I learnt to use all my home appliances, but it's nice having my housekeeper back and my assistant, Victoria."



And although the star now lives in Monaco, she will always be loyal to her native Wales.



She said: "I am very thankful to the life I now enjoy but I will always be true to my roots in Wales.



Bassey has a new album 'I Owe It All To You' but admitted working on it during the pandemic was difficult.



She said: "I do feel very blessed that I have such a loyal fanbase. They have taken me on a wonderful musical adventure. When Decca approached me to record a new album I decided to dedicate it to my fans.



"I've trodden the boards of many stages and kicked up many a diamante heel. The songs I have chosen all feel very personal and connected to my life. I hope they will do the same for my fans. A celebration of 70 years in showbiz. 70 years of support from my fans and 70 years of music.



"Rehearsals were in Monaco. The orchestra was recorded in London and Prague and the recording took place in Italy – Lago Maggiore. Despite all that was against us, we made it happen."