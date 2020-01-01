NEWS Sam Smith: 'New album is not an attack on ex-boyfriend Brandon Flynn' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Smith insists their new album Love Goes isn't an attack on ex-boyfriend Brandon Flynn.



The Diamonds singer enjoyed a nine-month relationship with actor Brandon, best known for his role in 13 Reasons Why, until the summer of 2018, when the pair called time on the romance.



While Sam, who has since come out as gender non-binary, admits the record is inspired by the split, the star remains adamant they have nothing bad to say about Brandon.



"Artists are inspired by things that happen to them and that’s all this is. Stories," insists the hitmaker, reports MailOnline.



Sam, who remains open to dating any gender, recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe they continue to be unlucky in love, sharing: "I've been searching all over the place (for a relationship) ... Honestly, I've been on the frontline now for a good three years and it's exhausting."



Love Goes is Sam's third studio album. It was set to be released in June, but was delayed until October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The English singer also decided to change the original name, To Die For, in light of the health crisis rocking the world.