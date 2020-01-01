NEWS Beyonce's kids inspired her to become civil rights champion Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce has credited the birth of her children and a family trip to South Africa with giving her a passion for elevating Black youth.



The singing superstar has become a civil rights and Black Lives Matter activist in recent years and she claims in her cover chat for the December issue of British Vogue everything changed for her when she first became a mum.



"Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter," she tells the fashion bible. "From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she (daughter Blue Ivy) lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued.



"I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history."



Beyonce shares Blue, eight, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband JAY-Z.