Liam Payne celebrates release of Xmas track Naughty List with Dixie D'Amelio

Liam Payne has joined the 2020 Christmas rush after releasing a new holiday single titled Naughty List with TikTok superstar Dixie D'Amelio.

The pair teased the song on the social networking service on Friday, and Liam and Dixie are now looking forward to seeing the imaginative videos inspired by their tune that TikTok fans will create.

"I love making TikTok videos and have really enjoyed connecting with the community," the One Direction star said.

"Everyone on TikTok is so creative and I love seeing all of the ways they use my music in their videos, which is why I decided to release Naughty List on TikTok first. My fans are the best and I can't wait to see all of them using Naughty List in their videos," he went on.

Dixie added: "I’m excited to bring Naughty List to TikTok alongside Liam! We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so I’m hoping everyone has fun creating videos to this song - it’s so catchy and I love how it can serve as such a fun way for all of us to feel a little more connected to each other."

Liam wasn't the only pop act to launch a surprise festive single release on Friday. The Jonas Brothers dropped I Need You Christmas, and Meghan Trainor has released her first holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas.