Cardi B struggled with her own WAP lyrics while writing risque song

Cardi B struggled with writing the lyrics to her racy hit WAP.

Cardi, who released the track in August, asked musician friends to see if they could improve the hook before giving up and accepting the track - an acronym for 'wet a** p**sy' - was always supposed to be really risque.

"I just had, like, an original hook to WAP and I didn't really like it," Cardi told Vevo's Footnotes. "I sent it to some female artists to see if they could do the hook; they couldn't really do it and I started playing around again with the hook and I was like, 'You know what, I'm just gonna keep it like that'."

Although she teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for the track, and WAP eventually went on to become a huge international hit, Cardi couldn't get over the repetition of the sizzling, explicit lyrics, admitting she likes certain parts of the song better than others.

"I always liked 'now from the top, make it drop, that's some wet a** p**sy'," she chuckled. "I just felt like the hook had a lot of 'wet a** p**sy, wet a** p**sy'. I just didn't like that, but I don't know, I couldn't come up with anything else, so whatever."