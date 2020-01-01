NEWS Shawn Mendes: 'Lockdown has been abnormal but nice for me and Camila' Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello found settling into a daily routine after years on the road "abnormal but nice" during the Covid-19 crisis.



The singer opened up on life in lockdown with his girlfriend during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and admitted he feared being creative during the pandemic would be "impossible".



“It’s funny. When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” shared the 22-year-old.



“I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible’," he went on.



“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” Shawn reflected.



The In My Blood star went on to acknowledge that things like this sound “so normal for everyone else,” but the situation has been “very abnormal” for him and the former Fifth Harmony star.



“I’ve basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15,” he said, adding: “so it’s been nice, man, it’s been really nice.”



The singer-songwriter is the subject of new Netflix movie In Wonder, which follows his rise to stardom and features footage from his self-titled world tour last year. The film debuts on 23 November, a few weeks before the release of his fourth studio album, Wonder, on 4 December.