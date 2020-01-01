Taylor Swift grants U.S. politician access to her songs for first time

Taylor Swift has given U.S. politician Eric Swalwell permission to use her music in a new ad aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The pop star's track Only the Young features in the latest ad for the Democrat's Remedy PAC organisation, which also features a quote about voter suppression from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The video includes a montage of powerful social and political scenes that took place within the past four years under current President Donald Trump's first term.

Taylor has yet to issue a comment about granting Swalwell access to her song, but he took to Twitter to thank her for the thumbs up.

"Up there's the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let's run!" Representative Swalwell wrote on Friday.

Harris was also impressed, adding: "Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election."

Taylor also contributed a cover of Tom Petty's American Girl to a video package for the Democratic National Convention, but Only the Young marks the first time she has authorised her original music for political use.

The singer became openly political in 2018 and most recently endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala in the U.S. presidential race, making it clear she was fervently anti-Trump.

"I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," Taylor said in her endorsement, published in V Magazine.