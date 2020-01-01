Justin Bieber: 'I want to help people who feel suicidal, like I did'

Justin Bieber wants to be a role model for those contemplating suicide after confessing he thought about ending his life before he found love with wife Hailey in a revealing new documentary.

The Holy singer has opened up about his darkest days in the new Justin Bieber: Next Chapter film, revealing there was a time he feared he would suffer forever, and thought death was the only answer.

"There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, 'Man, is this pain ever going to go away?'" he said in his YouTube Originals documentary, which debuted on Friday.

"It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so, I'm just like, 'Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this'."

But he insists he's found a way through the darkness and now he wants to be a light to others, who suffer in silence while pretending to be someone they're not.

"I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, 'You don't have to put on a front. You don't have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough," he added.

"I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life... I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud!' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Bieber claims "prayer and meditation" have helped him overcome the days when he felt like ending his life: "What's helped me is that I work out a lot, stay physical and stay active," he added. "I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you're feeling low."