Kanye West publishes open letter as political ad in New York Times

Kanye West has attempted to reinvigorate his struggling U.S. presidential campaign by publishing an open letter as a full page ad in The New York Times.

The rapper has only made the official ballot in 12 states ahead of Tuesday's big election, not including New York, but has registered as a write-in candidate there.

To try and boost his flagging run under his 'Birthday Party' banner, the Gold Digger published a letter to Americans in Friday's newspaper using similar language to a recent promo video he made for his planned Yeezy Christian Academy school.

The letter began: "Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, We believe."

Kanye went on to say that "we" believe in "world at peace," "our people," and "our families," and that America needs to, "H.E.A.L.," which stands for "Hold Everyone Accountable to Love".

"Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life," Kanye continued.

"Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status," he asserted.

Mapping out his plan for America, Kanye elucidated: "Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become."

He then outlined his Christian faith, before concluding: "God is love. Let's lead with love. Our future is waiting on us."

A representative for Kanye told The New York Post's Page Six gossip column: "This is his open letter on how he envisions the future of America should be."