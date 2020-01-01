Fall Out Boy join line-up for star-studded Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream

Fall Out Boy are the latest stars to be added to the line-up for The Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream this Saturday.

The Pete Wentz-fronted band will join a host of famous faces in the event, including Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Seth Green, David Arquette, Jason Alexander, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Rumer Willis, Ben Barnes, Eiza Gonzalez, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Tim Curry will also be taking part - making a rare public appearance to reprise his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

It's unclear exactly what Fall Out Boy will be doing during the livestream, but fans are hopeful they'll be taking on one of the film's iconic songs.

The livestream is being held to support the Wisconsin Democrats, with Fall Out Boy making no secret of their support for the Democratic Party in the past.

Earlier this month, they backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 presidential election, writing on Twitter: "This is the most important election of our lifetime. And standing on the sideline is not an option. We endorse @JoeBiden so please go voice. Lives depend on it."