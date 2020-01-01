NEWS Paris Jackson has released her debut solo single Newsdesk Share with :





The 22-year-old star has followed in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson by forging a solo career in music, and her new song 'Let Down' dropped on Friday (30.10.20), ahead of her solo album 'Wilted' being released on November 13th.



Paris wrote on Twitter: "just realized i haven’t really been on here all that much. i got a single and a music video coming out oct 30 if any of y’all are interested. i’m pretty damn stoked on it tbh (sic)"



She also went live on Instagram to celebrate the release of her new tune and music video, and several stars congratulated her on the song.



Her namesake, Paris Hilton, wrote: "So proud of you sis!! (sic)"



Singer Andy Hull wrote on Twitter: "so proud of this record! (sic)"



Jackson - who is also in a folk-pop band, the Soundflowers - was delighted that her new song made it into music streaming service Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.



She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "holy s***!!!! #newmusicfriday thank you @spotify (sic)"



Shortly before she went live on Instagram with her guitar in hand, Paris celebrated her new release by having lunch with her older brother Prince Jackson.



She wrote: "lunch with big bro @princejackson (sic)"



While Paris' dad Michael - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 aged 50 - was known as "the King of Pop", she has previously described her sound as alternative folk.



In July, Paris admitted she has always wanted her 23-year-old brother's "approval", and admitted she was pleased her sibling is a fan of the music she has been making with her band.



She said: "He's everything to me, you know?



"I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him. So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me."



The pair also have a younger sibling, Prince Michael II, who was nicknamed Blanket and is now known as Bigi.